Authorities looking to identify body found in New River with ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ tattoo

This composite sketch of the face of the man found in the New River on August 29, 2021, was provided by Special Agent Edwards of the Virginia State Police

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are asking for help as they look to identify a body found by two fishermen in the New River on Sunday.

The body is that of a man who was about 6 feet tall and weighed about 200 pounds with brownish red hair and a receding hairline, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the man was wearing a silver necklace with a cross pendant and had multiple tattoos.

The words “Laugh Now Cry Later” are on his upper left arm

Three skulls are on his upper right leg

A cross with a heart is on his right leg

A sun with a crown inside the sun is located on his chest

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Radford City Police Department and Radford City Fire Department responded to the New River in the area of Viscoe Road on Sunday after the body was found.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-980-7800.