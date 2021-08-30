Vaccination clinic returns to the Berglund Center

You can get your first, second or third dose of the vaccine today

ROANOKE, Va. – The Berglund Center is hosting a vaccination clinic Monday morning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone ages 12 and up can stop by and get the shot.

The Virginia Health Department will be offering first and second-dose shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as the Johnson & Johnson shot. This is one of the first vaccine clinics to be held since the FDA granted full authorization of the Pfizer vaccine.

“That might help some people who may have been on the fence about it. Maybe that gives them a little bit more reassurance about going ahead and getting vaccinated,” said Christie Wills, the communications officer of the health district.

Third dose shots of Pfizer and Moderna will also be available today, but they are only for those who are immunocompromised.

“We think that this is about 3% of the population that may have moderate to severe immunity concerns. Such as, maybe cancer treatment or HIV. Those are the folks for whom a third does has been authorized,” said Wills.

Ad

The health department recommends talking to your doctor about whether an additional dose is right for you. Walk-ins are welcome at the clinic, but pre-registration is highly encouraged because it speeds up the check-in process.