9 dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ida set to arrive at Angels of Assisi

ROANOKE, Va. – After Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday as one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S., several animal shelters across the country are stepping in to take in displaced pets from the storm.

One of those shelters include Angels of Assisi right here in Roanoke.

Its rescue team is headed to Manassas Regional Airport to meet the evacuation flight. Then, it will return with nine dogs to bring back to Roanoke.

The animals are set to arrive in Roanoke on Wednesday.

This comes after the Tulsa Humane Society evacuated the animals before the hurricane’s path and then either flew or drove them to more than 10 shelters throughout the U.S. The goal in mind was to prevent animal shelters from becoming overcrowded as hurricanes and other summer storms make landfall in Louisiana.

Angels of Assisi said it’s more than happy to be able to help keep each animal safe.

“We are so grateful we have been able to work with the BISSELL Pet Foundation and numerous animal rescue organizations to help open up shelter space for pets from Hurricane Ida,” said Dayna Reynolds, Director of Community Engagement, Angels of Assisi.