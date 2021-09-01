Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center receives big donations from two local businesses

ROANOKE, Va. – Thanks to two donations from local businesses, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke continues to rescue wildlife and nurse them back to health.

Deb’s Lemonade and the growler bar inside the Vinton Kroger both just made big donations.

Both groups decided to donate 100% of their tips for the month to the nonprofit.

“We actually had no idea that either one of the donations we received were doing that for us. They just decided that on their own that they wanted to give back and chose us. We were really touched that they did that for us,” said Samantha Cline.

A huge thank you to the employees of the Vinton Kroger growler bar who pooled all their tips for an entire month and... Posted by Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

The donations help pay for everything – medical costs, facilities, food, and more.

Right now, the Center is working on expanding to help more wildlife here in the Valley.