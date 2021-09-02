Angels of Assisi hosting parvovirus vaccine clinic Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi will soon offer a drive-thru parvo vaccination clinic at a low cost.

The vaccine clinic, which will cost $5, will be happening Friday, Sept. 3 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Washington Park Upper Level in Roanoke.

We have recently seen an increase in the number of puppies and adult dogs contracting the parvovirus. Parvovirus (Parvo)... Posted by Angels of Assisi on Monday, August 30, 2021

Parvo is a deadly and dangerous virus that causes stomach problems in dogs. It is more commonly seen in puppies but recently, the clinic has seen an increase in parvo cases in older dogs and across the board.

“We’ve been seeing a huge increase in cases of parvovirus for dogs. Unfortunately, it can be fatal for these animals. So, just a quick $5 vaccine can really help them stay safe and stay protected,” said Angels of Assisi’s director of community engagement, Dayna Reynolds.

The clinic is first come first serve. Organizers ask you to remain in your car with your dog during the drive-thru clinic.

The RCACP will also be at the clinic hosting a free pet food pantry.