One Virginia locality hasn’t had a traffic fatality in 10 years

ROANOKE, Va. – In the past five years Virginia has seen more than 3,700 traffic fatalities.

In working to see that number decrease, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has recognized several localities that had no traffic deaths in 2019 and/or 2020.

The DMV annually recognizes communities that achieve zero traffic fatalities in an effort to show the public that traffic fatalities can be avoidable.

In 2019, Alleghany County and the cities of Covington, Harrisonburg and Staunton saw 0 traffic deaths.

In 2020, Highland County and the cities of Galax, Radford, Salem, Colonial Heights, Emporia and Waynesboro saw 0 traffic deaths.

Craig County and the cities of Buena Vista, Lexington, Falls Church, Franklin, Hopewell, Manassas Park, Norton and Winchester saw 0 traffic deaths in both 2019 and 2020.

A step up from that, Lexington has had zero traffic deaths for five consecutive years and for the past decade, there have been zero traffic deaths in Buena Vista.

Virginia is an active participant in the national Toward Zero Deaths initiative, which brings together engineering, enforcement, education and emergency medical services professionals to work toward a goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities. The