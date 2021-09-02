Clear icon
Roanoke NAACP holding drive-thru voter registration event this Saturday

‘Every time the polls open up, you should be coming out to vote,’ said the president of the Roanoke Branch NAACP

Lindsey Kennett, Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – If you need to register to vote, the Roanoke Branch of the NAACP is holding an event this weekend.

This Saturday, Sept. 4 marks the 4th Annual Drive-Thru Voter Registration.

The organization’s president, Brenda Hale, said there’s been good turnout in the past and the organization is hoping for even more people to show up this weekend, especially Black voters.

She added that the Roanoke Branch NAACP is the only branch in Virginia to hold a drive-thru voter registration event. The process will only take about five minutes.

“We’re trying to make a difference in educating individuals that every time the polls open up, you should be coming out to vote because every election is critical and every election is important,” said Hale.

The Roanoke Branch NAACP’s Youth Council is also raising money by selling hot dogs and baked goods.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2206 Melrose Avenue in Roanoke.

