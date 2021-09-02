YouthBuild Program helps young adults kick-start their career

ROANOKE, Va. – The Build Smart Institute is teaming up with Goodwill, Habitat for Humanity, and Reach Virginia Career Works for the YouthBuild Program.

This program provides trainees with an education, training in construction, as well as training in workplace safety for anyone ages 16 to 24 who did not graduate high school.

YouthBuild also provides job placement services for trainees to make sure they are set up for success.

“They actually build a wall module, and they will learn things such as carpentry, plumbing, electrical, drywall hang and drywall finish. Painting, masonry, concrete floor place and finish,” explained Build Smart Institute Director Rob Leonard.

The YouthBuild Program incorporates academics with different trades. Participants can earn their GED along with other certifications, allowing them to go into health care, construction or another career.

“It is a great way, to you know in the industry we like to say, ‘stackable credentials’, but to offer somebody an actual opportunity to start making a reasonable wage while at the same time getting their credential for their high school equivalency that they didn’t before,” said Lea DeCosta, the regional program manager for adult education.

The goal of the program is to help youth achieve a high school diploma or GED and connect them to employment or post-secondary education.

You can apply for the program today by reaching out to Wanda Bass at wbass@goodwillvalleys.com or (540)-581-0620.