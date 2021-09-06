Danville area sees uptick in COVID shots

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations are prepared at a medical center in Sydney on March 14, 2021. Australia will receive 4 million Pfizer doses from Britain in a swap deal that will double the quantity of that COVID-19 vaccine available to Australians Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Joel CarrettAAP Image viaAP)

DANVILLE, Va. – A part of southside Virginia that has relatively lower rates of vaccination against the coronavirus is seeing increasing interest in the vaccine.

The Danville Register & Bee reported Saturday that it appears the most recent surge in infections has spurred more residents to roll up their sleeves.

Data from the Virginia Department of Health shows that inoculations jumped about 50% in August compared to July in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. Southside Virginia trails the rest of the state when it comes to vaccination rates.

As of Friday, 51% of adults in Danville were fully vaccinated. In Pittsylvania County, 47% of adults were fully vaccinated. Statewide, more than two-thirds of adults are fully vaccinated.