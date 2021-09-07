‘Run for Refugees’ raising money to support Afghan families resettling in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – On Friday, the Roanoke Public Libraries will host its first-ever Run for Refugees Fun Run/Walk 5K & Kids’ 1K.

The race will kick off Welcoming Week, a Star City event celebrating diversity and inclusive communities for immigrants.

Since Roanoke is a refugee resettlement community for Virginia, organizers say all proceeds from the fun-run and walk go to Afghan families who are resettling here.

“We think about people coming from Afghanistan who have little to nothing, when they come here, this is just a way for us to raise money that’s going to go directly to helping them get settled here. And welcome them to a new life here in Roanoke,” said Marissa Blankinship, community services assistant for Roanoke Public Libraries.

The first 200 people to register will get t-shirts and finisher medals.

If you’d like to support the race but don’t want to run, you can donate on the Roanoke Run for Refugees website here.