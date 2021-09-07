Partly Cloudy icon
76º
wsls logo

Local News

‘Run for Refugees’ raising money to support Afghan families resettling in Roanoke

The first 200 people to register will get t-shirts and finisher medals

Tags: Roanoke, Afghanistan
'Run for Refugees' fundraiser in Roanoke
'Run for Refugees' fundraiser in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – On Friday, the Roanoke Public Libraries will host its first-ever Run for Refugees Fun Run/Walk 5K & Kids’ 1K.

The race will kick off Welcoming Week, a Star City event celebrating diversity and inclusive communities for immigrants.

Since Roanoke is a refugee resettlement community for Virginia, organizers say all proceeds from the fun-run and walk go to Afghan families who are resettling here.

“We think about people coming from Afghanistan who have little to nothing, when they come here, this is just a way for us to raise money that’s going to go directly to helping them get settled here. And welcome them to a new life here in Roanoke,” said Marissa Blankinship, community services assistant for Roanoke Public Libraries.

The first 200 people to register will get t-shirts and finisher medals.

If you’d like to support the race but don’t want to run, you can donate on the Roanoke Run for Refugees website here.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.