38-year-old man arrested, charged in connection to Food Lion, Fas Mart robberies

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to two robberies last month.

According to police, 38-year-old David Lee Price of Ringgold Virginia is charged with two counts of armed robbery after robberies at a Food Lion located at 1461 South Boston Rd and the Fas Mart store located at 1794 South Boston Rd. Authorities report that both robberies happened on Aug. 22.

Price was arrested without incident Wednesday morning and is being held at the Danville City Jail without bond.