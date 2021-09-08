Artist creates miniature replica of Twin Towers as 9/11 tribute in Buena Vista

BUENA VISTA, Va. – People in Buena Vista might have done a double-take yesterday as replicas of the Twin Towers suddenly took shape.

As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks nears, Lexington artist Mark Cline felt it was appropriate to create a local tribute.

So he got to work, converting two shipping containers into lifelike miniature replicas of the actual towers.

“I saw two trucks coming down the hill on Interstate 81. They were side-by-side. They were coming down the hill and the perspective, the way I saw them when I first noticed, I thought you know what if they were standing side-by-side it would look just like the Twin Towers. And that’s where the inspiration first came to me,” Mark Cline said.

With the help of a local crane company and about two dozen volunteers, the models were set into place on a hillside in Glen Maury Park, where they will stay for about a month.

“This is taking a life of its own. It started from a little acorn of an idea, and I just want to see this thing be successful,” said Cline. “I don’t think people realize just how fortunate we are to live in this country. And every time I see that flag I just kind of stop and just give thanks to how grateful I am just to live here.”

Ad

A memorial event is planned for 10 a.m. on Sept. 11 with speakers, music and local dignitaries.

Click here for more information on the event.