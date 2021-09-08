Freedom First expanding its commercial lending operations in the New River Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – Freedom First has hired two new employees as it looks to expand its offerings in the New River Valley.

The credit union announced the hiring of Carie Kingery and Spencer Lowry on Wednesday.

Carie Kingery was born and raised in the New River Valley and has 19 years of experience in the banking industry, 17 spent with Atlantic Union Bank.

“Customer service is the most important part of banking and that will remain a top priority as we move forward. We are looking forward to growing the commercial lending landscape across our footprint by providing local bankers, local decisions, and a program that allows us to put your money back to work in your local community,” said Kingery.

Spencer Lowry’s banking career has spanned several years, all of which have been spent serving the communities of the New River Valley.

“This commitment is backed by the history and support of a 65-year-old credit union that places a significant amount of emphasis on reinvesting in our local communities. We are poised to provide a banking option in the commercial field where existing and prospective members can bank for good,” said Lowry.

“Adding a Commercial Lending team focused on the New River Valley is an important step in our plan to better serve the needs of businesses in that community,” said Freedom First Chief Banking Officer Shon Aguero. “Carie and Spencer are extremely experienced in fostering and managing commercial relationships and we are excited to see the growth that comes from their hard work.”