Endangered/missing child alert issued for Augusta County 3-year-old girl

(From left to right) Travis Brown, Khaleesi Cuthriell and Candi Royer

Virginia State Police have issued an Endangered/Missing child alert on behalf of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Khaleesi Hope Cuthriell, 3, was last seen in February 2021, according to Virginia State Police.

She is 3 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 40 pounds.

Authorities believe that Khaleesi is with Candi Royer, who is also a missing person.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office believes that Royer is with her boyfriend, Travis Brown, who is wanted on 16 total charges out of Albemarle, Augusta and Louisa counties, as well as the cities of Charlottesville and Staunton. Some of the charges against Brown include strangulation, grand larceny, assault and battery of a family member and felony eluding. He has been a fugitive since August 21, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 10, 2020, Khaleesi’s mother, Amanda Arey, an inmate at Middle River Regional Jail, placed her daughter in Royer’s custody.

Ad

Last week, on September 3, Royer was reported as a missing person.

The next day, Arey told a guard that her daughter was in Royer’s care. In talking with deputies more, Arey told them that she was told by friends that Royer had placed Khaleesi in the care of Khaleesi’s aunt, who lives in Covington, or possibly with the 3-year-old’s maternal grandmother.

For a few days, the Sheriff’s Office reached out to members of the Arey, Brown and Royer families in an attempt to determine Khaleesi’s location.

Friends and family members of Royer also told deputies a similar story, that Candi Royer had given the child to someone else and that they had not seen the child since February 2021.

During the course of the investigation, deputies determined that the story of Khaleesi being with her aunt or grandmother was not true.

Then, on Sept. 8, the Khaleesi was entered into the system as a missing person.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and speak to Investigator Reid at 540-245-5333.