Roanoke runners raise more than $7,500 for Afghan refugees resettling in the area

ROANOKE, Va. – People in Roanoke hit the greenway Friday night to help raise money for Afghan refugees settling in the area.

More than 150 kids and their parents participated in the 2021 Run For Refugees 5K. Organizers said that’s an amazing turnout based on the fact that they threw it together in just two weeks.

Together they’ve raised more than $7,500 for Commonwealth Catholic Charities.

“So often we just see like the ugly and the hateful and it happens here in Roanoke, we’re not going to pretend that it doesn’t. But I think seeing events like this, it just reminds us there really are a lot of caring and compassionate people and I think they’re kind of silent majority, they’re there and they want to support,” race organizer Katie Hedrick said.

Friday also kicked off Roanoke Welcoming Week. Events are scheduled through next weekend across the city.