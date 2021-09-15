Carilion employee ranks nationally as top 25 innovator for her digital healthcare work

ROANOKE, Va. – All of the digital medical care you receive at Carilion Clinic can be attributed to one lady and her team. She is now being recognized nationally for that work.

Digital Health Director Melinda Schriver has been named among Modern Healthcare’s Top 25 Innovators of 2021 for her work in digital health transformation.

According to Modern Healthcare, COVID-19 led the industry to experiment with innovations that can reshape how care is delivered.

“We are working to expand throughout ambulatory, outpatient/inpatient services, moving to services we offer in the community, moving to a digital front door with a main app for patients to interact with us. There is quite a lot that’s happening in the space right now,” said Schriver.

The members of this year’s class of Top 25 Innovators introduced ideas that engaged consumers in new ways, lowered healthcare costs and took unique approaches to manage population health. The honorees were chosen for their work in one of four areas: consumerism, cost reduction, population health and quality/safety.

Schriver has participated in many digital initiatives, such as securing the recent iTHRIV research grant for pediatric telemedicine and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s $1 million grant to expand our telemedicine offerings in 2020.

Read more about Carilion’s digital health work here.