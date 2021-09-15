Cloudy icon
80º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

‘Go Cross Cyclocross’ to make pit stop in Roanoke

Professional athletes from across world will ride into the Star City

Lindsey Kennett, Reporter

Tags: Roanoke, go cross
Riders travel more than 3,700 miles for cross-country challenge, make stop in Danville
Riders travel more than 3,700 miles for cross-country challenge, make stop in Danville

ROANOKE, Va. – Professional athletes from across the world will ride into Roanoke this weekend for the Virginia’s Blue Ridge “Go Cross Cyclocross” race.

Cyclocross is a mix between cycling and mountain biking.

The sport’s competition season kicks off with a race this weekend in Roanoke.

The Go Cross race director, Frank Deal, is expecting about 600 riders from 33 different states and four different countries.

The public is invited to come and check it out for free.

“It’s fun, it’s engaging, it’s a high-energy environment, but also very accessible to people that aren’t familiar with it,” said Deal.

The race kicks off Saturday morning at Fallon Park.

There will be Bluegrass-themed festivities, food trucks, beer tents and more.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lindsey joined the WSLS 10 team as a reporter in February 2019 and is thrilled to call Roanoke her new home!

email

facebook

twitter