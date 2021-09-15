‘Go Cross Cyclocross’ to make pit stop in Roanoke

Riders travel more than 3,700 miles for cross-country challenge, make stop in Danville

ROANOKE, Va. – Professional athletes from across the world will ride into Roanoke this weekend for the Virginia’s Blue Ridge “Go Cross Cyclocross” race.

Cyclocross is a mix between cycling and mountain biking.

The sport’s competition season kicks off with a race this weekend in Roanoke.

The Go Cross race director, Frank Deal, is expecting about 600 riders from 33 different states and four different countries.

The public is invited to come and check it out for free.

“It’s fun, it’s engaging, it’s a high-energy environment, but also very accessible to people that aren’t familiar with it,” said Deal.

The race kicks off Saturday morning at Fallon Park.

There will be Bluegrass-themed festivities, food trucks, beer tents and more.