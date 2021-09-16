Mostly Cloudy icon
79º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Fill your glass at the Lynchburg Beer, Wine and Cider Festival this weekend

Festival is on Saturday from 12-7 p.m. at Riverfront Park.

Brittany Wier, Morning Reporter

Tags: Lynchburg, Entertainment
Beer, wine and cider festival this weekend in Lynchburg
Beer, wine and cider festival this weekend in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va – Get in to the spirit of fall with the 12th annual Lynchburg Beer, Wine and Cider Festival. The event is happening this Saturday, Sept. 18 from 12-7 p.m. at Riverfront Park. There will be plenty of local vendors, food and of course drinks!

The festival will feature over 70 local vendors. Some of them include Blue Mountain Brewery, DeVault Vineyards, Hunt’s Winery and Virginia Eagle Distributing.

“It will pretty much be anything you can think of. There will be live music, great food vendors. So there is going to be something for everyone,” said Kim Jennings, festival director.

Tickets are $25 for advance purchase and $30 at the gate. They also sell non-drinking tickets, which are $15.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brittany Wier joined the 10 News team as the morning reporter in August 2021.

email

facebook

twitter