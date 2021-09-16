Fill your glass at the Lynchburg Beer, Wine and Cider Festival this weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va – Get in to the spirit of fall with the 12th annual Lynchburg Beer, Wine and Cider Festival. The event is happening this Saturday, Sept. 18 from 12-7 p.m. at Riverfront Park. There will be plenty of local vendors, food and of course drinks!

The festival will feature over 70 local vendors. Some of them include Blue Mountain Brewery, DeVault Vineyards, Hunt’s Winery and Virginia Eagle Distributing.

“It will pretty much be anything you can think of. There will be live music, great food vendors. So there is going to be something for everyone,” said Kim Jennings, festival director.

Tickets are $25 for advance purchase and $30 at the gate. They also sell non-drinking tickets, which are $15.