‘Home for Good’ dedication set for Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – On Friday, this year’s ‘Home for Good’ homebuyer will have the keys to his brand new home, as WSLS 10 News dedicates the home we’ve been building in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors and volunteers.

It has been about five months since Clarence Caldwell hammered the first nail into wooden boards that would be used to build his house, a house he has spent hundreds of hours helping to build from the ground up.

“It’s been hot and hard, but learned a lot, met a lot of nice people,” Caldwell told WSLS 10 News this week as he prepared for Friday’s dedication of his home.

This is the seventh ‘Home for Good’ project WSLS has done in collaboration with Habitat.

“It’s just an amazing partnership that is a blessing and it enables us to serve a very qualified family that is in need of housing,” said Karen Mason, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley.

Despite some supply slowdowns brought on by the pandemic that delayed the dedication a few weeks, nothing can stop the joy Clarence has and the memories he is looking forward to creating in his ‘Home for Good.’

“Spending time in my house, having family and friends to celebrate holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Caldwell said.