Roanoke native gets keys to this year’s ‘Home for Good’

This year's "Home for Good" homebuyer cut the ribbon for his new home. Congrats, Clarence Caldwell!

This year's "Home for Good" homebuyer cut the ribbon for his new home. Congrats, Clarence Caldwell!

ROANOKE, Va. – A moment more than five months in the making finally happened on Friday, as this year’s “Home for Good” project came to a close and the homebuyer received the keys to his new home.

Friday’s home dedication marked the 7th home WSLS 10 News has built in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors and volunteers.

Clarence Caldwell, the Roanoke native moving into the home, is ready to experience the joys of homeownership.

“This is what I’ve been waiting for all my life,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell successfully completed Habitat’s classes and requirements for their home buying process and can now move into the home he worked to build from the ground up.

“We’re really excited. Clarence is thrilled and it’s just so exciting to see him accomplish the dream of homeownership,” said Karen Mason, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley.

Caldwell said he looks forward to having his grandchildren visit and enjoying time with them in his own backyard.

Ad

“I thank the good Lord for helping me to build this legacy for my family and showing my grandkids that dreams do come true,” Caldwell said.

Friday’s “Home for Good” dedication marked Habitat’s 257th home in the community.