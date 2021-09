Southwest Virginia hosted many outdoor events across the region on Saturday.

Southwest Virginia hosted many outdoor events across the region on Saturday.

LYNCBURG, Va. – The 48th annual Lynchburg Art Festival returned to the Hill City on Saturday.

More than 140 artists from across Virginia and surrounding states are displaying and selling.

They have everything from paintings to sculptures drawing and photography.

Artists are also vying for $5,000 in awards sponsored by the local community.