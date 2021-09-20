Michael Brown trial will now begin in either February or March 2022

An official trial date for Michael Brown is expected to be set later this week.

An official trial date for Michael Brown is expected to be set later this week.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The trial against an ex-marine accused of murder will officially begin in either late February or mid-March 2022.

Michael Brown is charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the death of Rodney Brown in 2019.

Brown appeared before a Franklin County judge on Monday morning with his attorney and the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Franklin County present.

Prosecutors and the defense mainly discussed the difficulties in finding experts to evaluate his mental health, but his attorney is ready for things to advance as it’s been almost two years since his arrest.

“The disadvantage is my client is sitting in jail still. The advantages are there are some differences in the law and sentences and things like that, that would work to his advantage,” said Deborah Caldwell-Bono. “It’s no surprise that AJ was having trouble finding an expert. $750 total for an expert to do this evaluation and do a thorough evaluation for $750 as AJ said in court is kind of way less than minimum wage, but I know he’ll keep trying. He’ll find somebody and it sounds like he already has.”

Ad

Brown is charged with killing his mother’s boyfriend in Hardy. Brown was on the run for 18 days, leading authorities on a nationwide manhunt.