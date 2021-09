As hospitals see longer wait time, Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital have tents on standby if waiting rooms get full.

ROANOKE, Va. – As hospitals across the U.S. see longer wait times, Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is preparing to make room in waiting areas.

Officials say these climate-controlled tents are set up as a precaution in case they are needed and will not be used for patient care.

At this time, there is no disruption to services at the hospital.

To help with wait times, they are asking patients to not come to the emergency room if it’s not an emergency.