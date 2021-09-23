Carroll County deputy passes away after monthslong battle with COVID-19, sheriff’s office says

Corporal Charles “Charlie” Catron passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, after working in law enforcement for nearly 13 years.

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A Carroll County deputy has passed away after fighting COVID-19 since late August, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Corporal Charles “Charlie” Catron passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, after working in law enforcement for nearly 13 years. He served his community in the Patrol Division, Court Division and Civil Division.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office expressed its condolences:

We are saddened today by the news of our friend and colleague passing. Carroll County Deputy Charlie Wayne Catron... Posted by Grayson County Sheriff's Office-Virginia on Thursday, September 23, 2021

The deputy is survived by his mother, girlfriend, daughter and grandchildren.

The sheriff’s office asks that the community keeps his family and the office in its prayers.