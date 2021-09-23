Christiansburg mother gets two life sentences for making child porn, sexually assaulting her 2-year-old son

Kayla Thomas at her sentencing hearing on Sept. 23, 2021 in Montgomery County.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The mother of a New River Valley 2-year-old will spend the rest of her life in prison for sexual crimes committed against her son.

On Thursday morning, a judge handed down two life sentences for sexual crimes that Kayla Thomas committed against her 2-year-old son Steven Meek.

The details of the case are disturbing in nature and it was an emotional morning in the courtroom.

Thomas was found guilty in June of four felonies including forcible sodomy and object penetration, as well as producing and distributing child pornography.

Thomas’s then-boyfriend McKenize Hellman was found guilty of second-degree murder as well as other sexual abuse charges earlier this year. In August, he was sentenced to two life sentences plus an additional 90 years.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney for Montgomery County said Hellman and Thomas have had contact since they have both been incarcerated.

During Thursday’s sentencing, unlike Hellman, Thomas apologized for the crimes she committed.

“I am deeply, deeply remorseful for what happened. I’d do anything to have my baby boy back. I’d give anything to do over and do right by my son,” said Thomas.

Several family members of the boy took the stand this morning talking about the impact of his death.

Stay with 10 News for more on this breaking story.