Long-time Roanoke College President Michael Maxey to retire next year

SALEM, Va. – Since 1985, Michael C. Maxey has worked at Roanoke College. After this school year, that will no longer be the case.

Maxey, the college’s 11th president announced on Thursday that he will retire after this school year.

He has served as president since 2007 and his nearly four decades of service is the longest of any Roanoke College president.

“Having served Roanoke College through four decades, the decision has been most difficult, but it is right for Terri [Maxey] and me, and for Roanoke College,” said Maxey. “I am convinced that the close of this academic year is an optimal moment to retire. … I will always treasure the opportunity to have served Roanoke College as President. Throughout my time in office, the support and effort of thousands of Maroons made the work satisfying and productive.”

The Board of Trustees announced it will now start searching for the college’s 12th president.

Maxey is known for taking the time to get to know each new student, by name, every year.