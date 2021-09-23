Pickup truck drives away after hitting 8-year-old boy getting off a school bus in Henry County, police say

Authorities are searching for the person they say hit an 8-year-old boy while getting off his school bus in Henry County on Thursday afternoon.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for the person they say hit an 8-year-old boy while getting off his school bus in Henry County on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at 8879 Chatham Road as the boy exited Bus #147, according to the school district.

A white Toyota pick-up truck hit the boy and drove away, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said that the truck will have damage to the headlights.

At this time, investigators are downloading video from the bus to help identify the Toyota.

The boy was flown to a Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Crash Reconstruction Team are assisting with the crash.

If anyone has knowledge of this crash, to call The Virginia State Police at 1-800-542-5959.