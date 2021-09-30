Market of Virginia Tech helps students fight food insecurity

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A new space in Blacksburg is helping students fight food insecurity.

The renovated Market of Virginia Tech, which is a food access program designed to help students, is now located near campus in the University Mall.

Each week, participating Hokies have the opportunity to come to The Market and get fresh produce, meat or vegetarian protein, dairy products and several other food items. In the 2020-21 school year, The Market has provided more than 14,000 meals to more than 125 participating Hokies.

Additionally, it provides better flexibility for Hokies in need, with additional weekly pickup times and free foods that best fit their diet.

“What I love most about this program is certainly providing access to nutritious food but also getting to build relationships with participants,” said KaSandra Church, the assistant director of food access initiatives.

This year, however, the staff says they want to provide support to more students by increasing the number of students involved in the program by 20%.

You can also donate to the program to help the cause.

If you donate a gift of $10 or more to the Market before Sept. 30, the university will send you a limited-edition Virginia Tech jar opener. So far, more than $14,000 has been raised.

You can donate here.