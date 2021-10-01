Liberty University president comments on raising awareness about sexual misconduct

A student-led movement to raise awareness about sexual misconduct is getting support from Liberty University’s president.

A student-led movement to raise awareness about sexual misconduct is getting support from Liberty University’s president.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A student-led movement to raise awareness about sexual misconduct is getting support from Liberty University’s president.

People in Lynchburg have been using teal ribbons as a call to action.

A new website also includes a petition to investigate the school’s human resources and Title IX offices.

Jerry Prevo told students at convocation Friday that Liberty should be a safe place for everyone.

“We want you to feel safe. We don’t want any sexual harassment or sexual abuse. I don’t, and I’ve told the department that deals with that. I said, ‘you take every complaint seriously, and you deal with it seriously.”

As we reported, 12 women filed a lawsuit against LU, claiming leaders created an unsafe campus environment and failed to properly address sexual violence.