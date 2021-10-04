Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Covington man indicted for sexual assault, abduction of woman in downtown Roanoke

The crimes were alleged to have happened on Sept. 5

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Roanoke City Police Department
Roanoke City Police Department (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – A Covington man is facing charges, including some related to sexual assault, after an incident in September in downtown Roanoke, according to the City of Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

A grand jury indicted Anthony Texeira, 32, for abduction with intent to defile, robbery with serious injury, forcible sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and attempted rape.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said the crimes are alleged to have happened just after midnight on Sept. 5.

Officials said someone transported a woman, who is not from Roanoke, to the police department after she flagged him down.

The Roanoke Police Department was able to identify the suspect as Texeira after reviewing security camera footage from multiple downtown buildings. More evidence was obtained from the United States Marshal’s Office, the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

Texeira is currently being held without bond in Alleghany County on charges unrelated to what he was indicted for.

