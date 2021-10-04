LeVar Burton to come to Roanoke for Big Lick Comic Con

LeVar Burton set to come to Roanoke for Big Lick Comic Con

ROANOKE, Va. – Former host of PBS’s “Reading Rainbow,” LeVar Burton is set to stop in the Star City for the 2022 Big Lick Comic Con.

Burton is known not only for his role in award-winning “Reading Rainbow,” he’s also famous for playing Lt. Commander Geordi LaForge in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and Kunta Kinte in the mini-series “ROOTS.” He’s been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards along with 27 Daytime Emmy nominations, resulting in 21 wins.

Now, Burton hosts his own podcast, “LeVar Burton Reads,” where he shares his favorite short fiction picks.

Tickets for Big Lick Comic Con go on sale Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. on Big Lick’s website and at the Berglund Center Box Office. Official photo ops will also be on sale this Friday as well.