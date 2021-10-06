Cloudy icon
Crews on scene of house fire in Southwest Roanoke

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Fire
Crews on the scene of a house fire in Roanoke
Crews on the scene of a house fire in Roanoke (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews are on the scene of a fire in Southwest Roanoke.

Authorities said they received the call for the fire in the 2200 block of Westover Avenue just before 5:30 a.m.

10 News has a crew en route to the scene to learn more.

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a digital content producer in July 2018.

