Police investigating after shots fired in Wytheville overnight

Happened at about 12:15 a.m. on West Ridge Street

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Southwest Virginia, Wythe County, Wytheville
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – The Wytheville Police Department is investigating after the report of shots fired early Wednesday morning.

At about 12:15 a.m. officers were sent to 1395 West Ridge Street in Wytheville.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene the person who made the report said she heard a car drive by her house and heard gunshots shortly after.

A light-colored four-door pickup may have been connected with the incident, according to authorities.

At this time, no injuries or damage to property have been reported.

According to authorities, this investigation remains ongoing.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

