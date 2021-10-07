New community vaccination center coming to Valley View Mall in Roanoke

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts wanna make it as easy as possible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City & Alleghany Health District wants to make it as easy as possible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The district is opening a new community vaccination center at the former Sears in Valley View Mall.

You can make an appointment online or just walk in to get a shot. You could be in and out in as little as 20 minutes. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be available for first and second doses, as well as booster shots for those eligible.

The center will be there until December and possibly into the new year.

“We are very eager to make sure that everyone has easy access to getting vaccinated. It’s the only way we’re going to end the pandemic. And so what better than to be at a mall during the holiday season,” said Christie Wills, the district’s spokesperson.

The center opens next week and will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, with the last appointments at 7:30 p.m.

To find an appointment, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.

Those who have an appointment should plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to the appointment time. Anyone who has received a prior COVID-19 vaccine should bring their vaccine card or their vaccine record with a QR code. If you need a copy of your vaccine record, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov.