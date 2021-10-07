Virginia lawmakers weigh in on proposed agreement to raise debt ceiling

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement to extend the debt ceiling through December.

ROANOKE, Va – On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement to extend the debt ceiling through December.

Lawmakers representing Virginia from both sides of the aisle agree they are happy a decision was made but have differing stances on how to move forward. The debt ceiling is all about paying off bills that have already been incurred.

“This is not about authorization of new spending this is about simply honoring the commitment that the Congress and the President have made,” Democratic Senator Mark Warner said.

“Future generations are going to have to pay that back we need to stop accruing the debt that we have been. We see no sign that Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, want to take any steps toward controlling the debt spending that,” Republican Congressman Ben Cline said.

Congress still has to vote on the agreement. There is no word on when that will take place.