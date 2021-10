Picture of the scene shortly after 5 a.m. Friday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The right lane and right shoulder of US 460 west in Lynchburg are closed due to a tractor trailer crash Friday morning. This is near the intersection of US 501 near River Ridge Mall and Liberty University.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says to expect delays. There are no words on injuries as of 5:10 a.m.

