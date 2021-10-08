Unease in a Lynchburg neighborhood after four teens arrested for armed robbery

People living and working in a Lynchburg neighborhood are breathing a sigh of relief after police arrested four teenage boys for an armed robbery/

LYNCHBURG, Va. – People living and working in a Lynchburg neighborhood are breathing a sigh of relief Friday.

This comes after police arrested four teenage boys for an armed robbery Thursday afternoon at the intersection of 4th St. and Jackson St.

Isaiah White drives for Lynchburg Taxi on Jackson St. He says he was making his way back to the station when gunshots rang out.

“I didn’t know whether to come to the stand or just keep going because it was too close,” White says. “The gunshots sounded really close.”

It was what he saw next that made him realize just how close he really was.

“I looked up that way where the gunshots came, and I saw a young man running up the street,” White says. “It was really troublesome.”

Police say a man and woman were robbed at gunpoint after the group of teens forced the couple out of their vehicle. The group stole items from the couple and from their vehicle before leaving the scene.

Officers were able to locate the suspects and found a backpack from one of them that contained four firearms.

“The police response was really good because about two to three minutes later I saw them come around the corner,” White adds.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy and charged them each with robbery, grand larceny and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

What has those like White concerned is that police haven’t said if this was a targeted incident or how the boys got the guns.

“I’m really glad that they caught the young men that did that,” White says. “I’m very glad for that.”

According to authorities, shots were fired at the scene but no one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.