Blue Ridge Nightmares offering discounted tickets to first responders on Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Center in the Square wants to thank those who do so much for our community this spooky season with a First Responders Night.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, first responders will get 50% off entry tickets to Blue Ridge Nightmares for themselves and their families.

The Hollywood-level haunted house open earlier this month and welcomed thousands of guests, according to officials.

“We are appreciative of the countless ways first responders help us in our community and we’re also thankful that local companies Miracle-Ear and NAV Industrial share that passion to assist in presenting this offer.” April Corbett, director of marketing and outreach for Center in the Square.

