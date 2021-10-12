Power of Pink breast cancer awareness luncheon welcomes New York Times best selling author

ROANOKE, Va. – The Power of Pink breast cancer awareness luncheon is Tuesday.

Breast cancer survivors are the largest group of cancer survivors in the country today, more than 3.8 million strong. In Virginia, there are almost 7,100 new cases of breast cancer each year and more than 1,100 deaths due to this disease.

Groups across southwest Virginia will gather for lunch in businesses and homes to watch a virtual program benefiting the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation.

This year’s keynote speaker is New York Times Best Selling Author, Elin Hilderbrand. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 after she found a lump.

“I have the lump biopsied and a couple of days later they call and say you have breast cancer, which is just nothing anybody expects or wants to hear. I was jogging when I took the phone call and I thought it was going to be no news and I was then standing in the street screaming and crying. It always feels like they’re telling you you’re going to die,” said Hilderbrand in her speech.

Ad

She went on to have a double mastectomy.

Also part of the event is Roanoke native, Mary Frantz. She’s a breast cancer previvor and shares her story.

WSLS 10 is a proud sponsor of today’s event and 10 News Anchor Jenna Zibton is honored to emcee.

You can participate in the mobile auction until 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. To register, you can text ‘pop2021′ to 843.606.5995 or click here. You do not have to be attending the Luncheon to participate in the Mobile Auction.