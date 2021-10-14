Historic Wytheville restaurant now looking to return after fire

The Log House restaurant in Wytheville, Virginia on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. This is just a day after the fire that burned inside the restaurant.

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – “The future is uncertain at this time as to whether we will rebuild and reopen.”

That’s what the owners of The Log House restaurant posted to Facebook on Wednesday after Tuesday night’s fire at the restaurant.

On Thursday, the future is looking brighter for the Wytheville staple.

Nonprofit Downtown Wytheville posted a message to its Facebook page that after talks the fire chief and the Green family, the building is indeed salvageable.

“Our organization will do everything in its power along with our community, state partners and network of colleagues around the nation to see that the Log House restaurant is open and thriving once again in our downtown,” is what was written in part of the letter.

The nonprofit also announced that all registration proceeds from the town’s upcoming Mayhem on Main Street 5K will go to the Green family and help launch the Log House restaurant “recovery and restoration fund.”

Downtown Wytheville said it’s now working with the Green family to create a crowdfunding platform in the coming week and where 100% of tax-deductible donations would go directly to the family.

The Log House restaurant later shared this post with the caption, “Thank you Downtown Wytheville, all of our friends and community!!!”