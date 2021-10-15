79-year-old man dies in Carroll County crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A 79-year-old man is dead after a crash in Carroll County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened on Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. on Route 52, less than a mile north of Route 686/Epworth Road.

Richard Allison, 79, of Ararat was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Impala south on Route 52 when police said he crossed the centerline and hit a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was going the opposite direction head-on.

The impact of the crash spun both cars off the road in opposite directions, and the Chevy came to rest off the right side of the highway after hitting a fence, according to State Police.

Police said Allison died at the scene and was wearing his seatbelt.

Rush Edwards, 80, of Cana, was driving the Jeep and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries along with a 48-year-old male passenger, who also sustained serious injuries.

Authorities said the accident is still under investigation.