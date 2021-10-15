Celebrate the outdoors with Go Fest in Downtown Roanoke

Here are all the different ways you can enjoy the outdoors this weekend!

Here are all the different ways you can enjoy the outdoors this weekend!

ROANOKE, Va. – The annual Go Outside Festival will is happening this weekend in Downtown Roanoke and will span from Elmwood Park all the way to the City Market Building.

The three-day festival moved to downtown this year to bring more traffic to local businesses. The streets, plazas and market square will transform to represent the beautiful outdoor attractions that define the Roanoke region.

Some of the events you can experience this weekend include obstacle challenges, yoga, boat demonstrations, lumberjack shows, group exercise classes and more.

“We really try to encourage people to come down and experience something new. Try something they have maybe never tried before. We work with local clubs, vendors, outfitters, businesses, to really showcase the breath of everything we have related to the outdoors in the Roanoke Region,” said Julia Boas the Director of Marketing for the Roanoke Regional Partnership.

Ad

Go Fest will also feature a number of different local food vendors that will be located on Franklin Rd. and include Blue Cow Ice Cream Co., Island Noodles, Bootleg BBQ, Martin’s Downtown and more.

For a full schedule of events, click here.

Thousands of people are expected to flood the streets, so drivers need to know which streets will be closed and where to park. There are several large parking garages available downtown and a few free options. If you’re driving, beware of several street closures: including Wall and Market Streets, Franklin Road, and Campbell Avenue.

For a list of street closures and parking restrictions, click here.