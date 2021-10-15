‘Enough is enough’: Roanoke organization to host anti-violence march on Saturday morning

In the wake of yet another shooting in Roanoke, the community is rallying to stop the violence.

In the wake of yet another shooting in Roanoke, the community is rallying to stop the violence.

ROANOKE, Va. – In the wake of yet another shooting in Roanoke, the community is rallying to stop the violence.

Three people were hurt in a shooting Thursday night along Delta Drive NW in Roanoke.

The pastor of ReFreshing Church, Bishop JL Jackson, is teaming up with the Peacemakers to hold the United Against Gun Violence march and rally on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Community and faith-based leaders, police and community members are invited to show up.

There will be speakers, including family members who’ve been impacted by gun violence.

The goal is to spread awareness and develop viable solutions to get families to take responsibility and take action.

“It’s everywhere, and enough is enough. Like how much more can we take until we are almost extinct ourselves and wipe ourselves off of the planet?” said Jackson.

Ad

The rally will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Goodwill parking lot located at 514 24th Street NW.