LewisGale hosts Drug Take Back Day event

It's time to start collecting unused prescription drugs you have at home.

It's time to start collecting unused prescription drugs you have at home.

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to start collecting unused prescription drugs you have at home because this weekend is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Across the region, there are places for you to drop off your prescription drugs, no questions asked.

LewisGale is holding drop-offs at each of its facilities Saturday.

Officials say not only does getting rid of unused drugs protect people from misusing the product but it also cuts down on drug use within the community.

“We have a huge problem with drug abuse within the community. This is a safe and easy way to dispose of medication. This prevents the medication from ending up in our streams and landfills,” said Director of Pharmacy at Lewis Gale, Trey Akridge.

Most events are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and syringes will not be accepted.