‘Petal it Forward’ brings smiles with free flowers in Roanoke County

ROANOKE, Va. – Colorful bouquets of flowers will be filling the streets of Roanoke County today thanks to George’s Flowers, which has teamed up with TFS Roanoke and MKB realtors for “Petal it Forward”. This is a day when volunteers will hand out 4,000 bouquets of flowers on the streets in Roanoke, Vinton and Salem.

Each person that comes by will receive two free bouquets. The idea is that you get to keep one yourself and then give the second one to someone else to brighten up their day.

“It is just a lot of fun. It is very very colorful. The bouquets are beautiful as you can see....You can give it to a loved one, a family member, someone you admire, someone you want to say thank you to or one of the best things, just a perfect stranger,” said George Clements, the owner of George’s Flowers.

Volunteers from MKB Realtors and TFS Roanoke will be handing out flowers in Market Square in downtown Roanoke, downtown Vinton, Salem, Grandin Village and a couple other locations.

“I am looking forward to being hands on, meeting with folks, meeting them where they are at in life, and just being able to maybe sprinkle a little bit of happiness in their day and they can let that happiness ripple in to someone else’s day,” said Kathryn Mahoney.

Volunteers will start handing out flowers around noon and will keep handing them out until all the flowers are gone.

Here is a full list of where flowers are being handed out: