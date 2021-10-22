Partly Cloudy icon
64º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Get lost in the Mayo River Corn Maze in Martinsville

Its open every Saturday and Sunday this month

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: In Your Town, Southside, Martinsville
Fall is here which means pumpkin festivals with corn mazes.
Fall is here which means pumpkin festivals with corn mazes.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Fall is here, which means pumpkin festivals with corn mazes. We have an incredible one built right here in our region.

The Mayo River Corn Maze, which is right outside Martinsville, is 5 acres and built solely by imagination.

The Rey family started this tradition on their farm back in 2019. The family has been working on the maze since the spring with designs.

In June, they began planting and mowing.

“Probably figuring out what you want to do is what takes the longest. Going out and mowing it is an hour, two hours, three hours or something like that,” said Mayo River Corn Maze owner, Jorden Rey.

They also have hayrides and a pumpkin patch, and you can’t forget about festival foods such as grilled sweet corn and fried Oreos.

The maze will be open every Saturday and Sunday this month.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

McKinley Strother joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2020. He anchors 10 News at 6 and 11 on Saturdays and Sundays and you'll also catch him reporting during the week.

email

facebook