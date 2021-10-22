Get lost in the Mayo River Corn Maze in Martinsville

Fall is here which means pumpkin festivals with corn mazes.

Fall is here which means pumpkin festivals with corn mazes.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Fall is here, which means pumpkin festivals with corn mazes. We have an incredible one built right here in our region.

The Mayo River Corn Maze, which is right outside Martinsville, is 5 acres and built solely by imagination.

The Rey family started this tradition on their farm back in 2019. The family has been working on the maze since the spring with designs.

In June, they began planting and mowing.

“Probably figuring out what you want to do is what takes the longest. Going out and mowing it is an hour, two hours, three hours or something like that,” said Mayo River Corn Maze owner, Jorden Rey.

They also have hayrides and a pumpkin patch, and you can’t forget about festival foods such as grilled sweet corn and fried Oreos.

The maze will be open every Saturday and Sunday this month.