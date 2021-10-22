Here’s how to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health has made it easy for the millions of more people now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to get one.

If you click here you’ll be taken to the VDH VASE+ Vaccine Appointment Scheduling Engine.

You’ll be able to enter the following information into the search

Zip Code

Distance Range

Vaccine Type

Clinic Date rage

The system will then show you the clinics that meet your criteria and as well as the date, time, available appointments and the vaccine type for each clinic.

As for eligibility, if you got Pfizer or Moderna shots, you’re eligible if your last dose was at least six months ago and you’re 65 or older, or are a younger adult who has health problems or a job or living conditions that put you at higher risk of severe illness or exposure to the coronavirus.

Anyone who got a J&J shot at least two months ago is eligible, regardless of age or other factors.

If you have other questions about the booster process, this article from the Associated Press does an excellent job explaining a wide variety of scenarios.