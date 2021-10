We'll show you what fun things are happening at Piedmont Arts this weekend.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – This week, we explored Martinsville as part of our In Your Town coverage.

If you’re looking for something to do, check out the new art exhibit in Martinsville at Piedmont Arts.

At the exhibit, you can also walk through the art garden and see sculptures made by regional artists.

The Asheville Printmakers exhibit opens on Saturday.

It’s designed by a group from Asheville, North Carolina, and it takes a lot of work to pull this off.