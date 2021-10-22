Partly Cloudy icon
Show off your skills at Uptown Pinball in Martinsville

The arcade has more than 200 gaming machines

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Uptown Pinball is a place where anyone can go to have fun.
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A lot of people come out of town to Martinsville just for Uptown Pinball.

It’s everything you loved about arcades growing up and more.

They opened in 2017 with 30 gaming machines and now have more than 200.

The owner said people travel 2 to 3 hours away just to visit.

“It’s a great place to come and spend an afternoon,” said Uptown Pinball Owner, Mike Haley. “Our average customer stays 4-5 hours. So, it’s a whole lot of entertainment for $15, you know what I mean?”

The owner says a 94-year-old grandmother even had her birthday party there.

McKinley Strother joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2020. He anchors 10 News at 6 and 11 on Saturdays and Sundays and you'll also catch him reporting during the week.

