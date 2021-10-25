Elmwood on Ice is coming back to Downtown Roanoke this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. – Lace up your skates! Ice skating will return to Downtown Roanoke after it was canceled last year.

Elmwood on Ice is coming back to Elmwood Park with a rink that accommodates up to 100 skaters.

The skating season will start on Nov. 24, 2021, through Jan. 30, 2022, on Wednesdays-Sundays with the following hours:

Wednesday and Thursday - 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday - 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday - Noon to 7 p.m.

Officials said hours will be extended from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. when Roanoke City Public Schools let out for holiday vacation.

For a full schedule and mission information, click here.